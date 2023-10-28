Minor girl rescued

Kurukshetra, October 27
A 14-year-old girl was rescued by the protection-cum-probation officer with the help of police on Friday as she was being forcefully married by her parents in Kurukshetra.
Protection Officer Bhanu Gaur said, “A complaint was received that the marriage of a minor girl is being solemnized following which the team reached the spot. The girl informed us that she was just 14 years of age but her parents were forcing her for marriage. She has now been shifted to Child Care Institution.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO
US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...
Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days
Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25