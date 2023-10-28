Minor girl rescued

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, October 27

A 14-year-old girl was rescued by the protection-cum-probation officer with the help of police on Friday as she was being forcefully married by her parents in Kurukshetra.

Protection Officer Bhanu Gaur said, “A complaint was received that the marriage of a minor girl is being solemnized following which the team reached the spot. The girl informed us that she was just 14 years of age but her parents were forcing her for marriage. She has now been shifted to Child Care Institution.”

