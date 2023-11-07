Minor held with weapons

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 6

The Gurugram police have apprehended a minor boy for allegedly shooting at two people in a dispute over money with a shopkeeper in village Garhi Harsaru.

An FIR has been registered at the Sector 10-A police station. A country-made pistol and two empty bullet shells were recovered from the possession of the accused.

According to the police, a shopkeeper filed a complaint on November 4. He was sitting in his grocery shop along with another man, when a youth came to buy some items but refused to pay afterwards.

“When I again asked for money, he fired at me. I somehow managed to save myself, but the other person, Satish, was injured and the boy fled from the spot,” the shopkeeper said in his complaint to the police.

The police apprehended the minor boy on November 5. The arrested accused revealed that there was an altercation with the shopkeeper over some issue, due to which he opened fire at him.

“We are questioning the accused and the illegal weapons have been recovered from his possession,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson for the Gurugram police.

