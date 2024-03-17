Minor killed as balcony caves in, one injured

Faridabad, March 16
A seven-year-old boy died and another was injured after the balcony of a house in the NIT Assembly segment here caved in this evening. The injured boy has been shifted to the Civil Hospital.
The deceased victim was identified as Faizad, who was playing with a boy, aged six years, when the balcony of the house located near Bhadana Chowk in the NIT area suddenly caved in around 5.30 pm on Saturday, according to the police sources.
Both children got buried under the rubble and were taken out by locals. One of the boys was declared dead in the hospital. The condition of the other child is reported to be serious due to multiple fractures, said Vir Singh, a local resident.
Vir said the house had been in a dilapidated condition. He alleged that the lack of repairs led to the accident. It was claimed that the owner of the house had been living at another place. A probe was launched into the incident, said a police official.
