Minor rape victim gives birth to child in Jagadhri

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 14

A 17-year-old girl gave birth to a child at Jagadhri Civil Hospital. The girl belongs to Assam and was sexually abused by a man on the pretext of marrying her.

On a complaint of the victim’s mother, a zero FIR was registered against Rajesh of Assam under Section 6 of the POCSO Act at Farakpur police station here on Friday and was sent to the Assam Police for further action.

The complainant said they belonged to Assam, but she and her husband had been living in Yamunanagar in a rented room for four years.

She said they worked as labourers in Yamunanagar. “Our daughter was living at her maternal grandmother’s house in Assam. We went there on February 23 and brought her to Yamunanagar,” the complainant said.

She said their daughter complained of stomachache a few days ago and gave birth to a baby girl. “She told us that she was sexually abused several times by the accused, but he refused to do so,” alleged the complainant.