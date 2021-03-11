Minor raped, youth booked

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 19

A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped twice by a man of her village in Hisar district.

The police have registered a case against the accused youth under Sections 376(2)(n) (repeated rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The victim alleged that the youth living in her neighbourhood used to chase her. She said that he threatened to kidnap her sister and forced her to accompany him to a pond outside the village where he raped her in February. He again took her to the same spot in March and sexually assaulted her. She said that she got pregnant after which she revealed the matter to her mother.