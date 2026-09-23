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Home / Haryana / Minor riding bike with illegal siren, no helmet fined Rs 31,000 in Panchkula

Minor riding bike with illegal siren, no helmet fined Rs 31,000 in Panchkula

Motorcycle impounded near Parshuram Chowk; CP warns parents against allowing minors to drive

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:58 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Panchkula Police impounded a motorcycle and issued a Rs 31,000 challan after a 14-year-old Class 8 student was caught riding it without a helmet. Image credit/iStock
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Panchkula Police impounded a motorcycle and issued a fine worth Rs 31,000 after a 14-year-old Class 8 student was caught riding it without a helmet and using an illegal siren near Parshuram Chowk in Sector 14 here.

According to DCP (Crime & Traffic) Amrinder Singh, a police team stopped the minor during a checking drive and found multiple traffic violations. Immediate action was taken and the motorcycle was impounded.

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Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain appealed to parents not to allow children below 18 years of age or those without a valid driving licence to drive vehicles, saying it puts their lives as well as those of other road users at risk.

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He warned that strict action would continue against those using illegal sirens or creating a nuisance on the roads. He also urged parents to keep a close watch on their children's activities and teach them the importance of following traffic rules.

The CP said police teams were regularly visiting schools to educate students about road safety.

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