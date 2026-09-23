Minor riding bike with illegal siren, no helmet fined Rs 31,000 in Panchkula

Panchkula Police impounded a motorcycle and issued a fine worth Rs 31,000 after a 14-year-old Class 8 student was caught riding it without a helmet and using an illegal siren near Parshuram Chowk in Sector 14 here.

According to DCP (Crime & Traffic) Amrinder Singh, a police team stopped the minor during a checking drive and found multiple traffic violations. Immediate action was taken and the motorcycle was impounded.

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Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain appealed to parents not to allow children below 18 years of age or those without a valid driving licence to drive vehicles, saying it puts their lives as well as those of other road users at risk.

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He warned that strict action would continue against those using illegal sirens or creating a nuisance on the roads. He also urged parents to keep a close watch on their children's activities and teach them the importance of following traffic rules.

The CP said police teams were regularly visiting schools to educate students about road safety.