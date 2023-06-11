Minor sexually abused, 1 booked

Yamunanagar, June 10
The police on June 3 registered a case against a man, identified as Monu, on the charge of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl in the Jathlana area, Yamunanagar. The victim’s mother, a native of Uttar Pradesh, alleged, “Monu had been sexually abusing my daughter for the past several months.”
