Minor suffers fracture after 'torture' by father

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 3

A man allegedly tortured his nine-year-old daughter and also beat up his wife in the Bhondsi area here. The girl sustained a fracture in her occipital bone and had burn marks as her father allegedly threw hot milk on her.

The police had allegedly tried to suppress the matter when the girl’s grandfather filed a complaint earlier.

After 14 days, on the complaint of the girl’s mother, an FIR was today registered against the father under Sections 323 and 325 of the IPC and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act at the Bhondsi police station.

Reportedly, the incident took place on April 19.