‘Minor’s rape crime against society’

A minor’s rape is a crime against society, the Punjab and Haryana High Court said.

A Division Bench also made it clear that such offenders were a menace to the civilised society and were required to be strictly dealt with in accordance with the law.

The assertion came as the Bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur and Justice NS Shekhawat upheld the conviction and life sentence awarded by a Kurukshetra Additional Sessions Judge to a man accused of raping his niece 13 years ago.

The Bench asserted that the appeal was unfortunately related to a “sordid and obnoxious incident” where the appellant raped his 12-year-old niece.

“It is an act, which is not only a blow to the supreme honour of the victim and offends her self-esteem and dignity, it also degrades and humiliates the victim. When the victim is a helpless child or a minor, it leaves behind a traumatic experience. Such crime is not only a crime against the minor, but also a crime against society,” the Bench asserted.

Rejecting his claims of false implication in the case following ancestral property dispute, the Bench asserted it was “highly unbelievable” that the victim’s father would level false allegations of sexual assault on his daughter merely due to a minor dispute relating to property inheritance.

“It was equally inconceivable that a girl would, on her own, invent a false story of sexual assault/rape by her ‘real uncle’,” the Bench said.

The Bench added that it was also unthinkable that the parents of the victim would tutor their minor daughter to concoct such a story to wreak vengeance. They would not do so for the simple reason that it would bring down their own social status in society, apart from ruining their child’s future prospects, the Bench added.

“They would also be expected to be conscious of the traumatic effect on the child’s psychology and the disastrous consequences likely to ensue when she grows up. We, therefore, refuse to countenance the suggestions made by the defence counsel that the appellant had been falsely roped at the instance of the victim’s father,” the Bench added.

Referring to “certain minor contradictions” in the testimonies of the victim and her father pointed out by the appellant’s counsel, the Bench added it could not be the basis to discard their evidence.

“A rape victim’s testimony had its own efficacy and relevance. She also suffered injuries on her private parts and such evidence was required to be given due weightage and the prosecution’s case could not be doubted on simple suggestions by the defence. Rather the testimony of the sexual assault victim is accorded special status in law,” the Bench concluded.