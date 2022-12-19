‘Miraculous escape’ for Haryana minister Anil Vij after his Merc breaks down on KMP Expressway

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 19

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday had a “miraculous escape” after a shock absorber of his official car broke into two pieces when the minister was on his way to attend a meeting in Gurugram. The incident took place on KMP Expressway.

The minister shared the information on his official social media account and wrote: “Escaped miraculously while traveling from Ambala Cantonment to Gurugram when shocker of my official broke into two pieces in moving car on KMP Road.”

Vij added: “I was on my way to attend a meeting when the incident happened. I am fine. I continued my journey with another MLA who stopped his vehicles after seeing my car. My vehicle was sent to the workshop and I shocked when I was told that the shocker broke into two pieces. I will raise the matter with my department about the vehicle.”