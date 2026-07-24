Miri Piri Hospital staff call off indefinite strike after HSGMC assures salary release

A day after the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) announced that it would take over the possession of the Miri Piri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Shahabad, the agitating employees called off their indefinite strike.

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With salaries pending since April, the staff of Miri Piri Hospital had been on an indefinite strike for the past 20 days.

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HSGMC member Baljit Singh Daduwal, who visited the hospital, said, “The executive body of the committee has decided to take over the possession. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) should withdraw its review petition filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and hand over the possession. The HSGMC is committed to providing all facilities to the staff as well as the patients.”

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Chief Executive Officer of the Miri Piri Institute, Dr Sandeep Inder Singh Cheema, said, “The staff has called off its indefinite strike and will resume duties from Saturday after the Haryana Committee assured the release of their pending salaries. Several staff members resigned due to non-payment of salaries, but we will make every effort to ensure that patients continue to receive all medical facilities.”

While the HSGMC has sought possession of the institute from the SGPC within three days, meeting the institute’s financial requirements is expected to be a major challenge for the committee.

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Due to internal disputes, the HSGMC has not been able to pass its annual budgets for either the previous or the current financial year. The committee had planned to present a budget of around Rs 110 crore for 2026-27 on March 31, but it could not do so.

Officials associated with the institute’s operations said around Rs 104 crore would be required during the current financial year for the construction of the medical college building and a new 500-bed hospital block. In addition, approximately Rs 40 crore would be required in the next financial year if the medical college becomes operational. Over the next four years, the hospital and the college are expected to require a budget of around Rs 220 crore.

Construction work on the buildings has already come to a standstill due to a shortage of funds.

Speaking to The Tribune, HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda said, “The Haryana Committee will take over possession of the institute on Monday. Thereafter, the committee will assess the actual financial requirements of the institute. So far, we have only been receiving figures provided by the administration. The committee will examine the accounts and prepare a funding plan.”

“There is a need to complete the under-construction buildings besides recruiting more doctors and staff for the hospital. The HSGMC will also focus on expanding medical facilities. If required, we will seek financial support from the Haryana Government and the community. The committee will convene its budget meeting after taking over possession of the institute,” he added.