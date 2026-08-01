Miri Piri Trust sends legal notice to HSGMC president over 'interference'

The Miri Piri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (charitable trust) has sent a legal notice to the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) President calling upon him to desist from interfering in the administration and functioning of the institute.

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The development has come after the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the operation of a letter of the HSGMC, the communication sent in September 2024 to the trust, regarding setting up a medical board for the upliftment and functioning of the institute.

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The HSGMC had recently claimed to have taken over possession of the institute, while the matter is pending in the court.

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The trust in its legal notice stated that the Miri Piri Institute is an irrevocable, autonomous and independent Public Charitable Trust, constituted by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Despite having no authority to interfere in the administration of the Trust, HSGMC issued a communication in 2024, purporting to constitute a Medical Board. It was an attempt to unlawfully interfere in the internal administration and management of the Trust.

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This move was challenged before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Although the writ petition was dismissed in May, it was challenged before the Division Bench.

The court passed an interim order directing that the operation of the impugned letter will remain stayed till the next date of hearing.

Through the notice, HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda has been called upon to desist from interfering in the administration of Miri Piri Institute. He was also asked to refrain from visiting the institute to take over, obstruct, or interfere with its administration.

Meanwhile, with salaries pending for last four months, the hospital staff under the banner of Miri Piri Karamchari Sangharsh Samiti has requested SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami to release them with interest by August 4, else they will be forced to launch agitation from August 5. They have also threatened to close OPDs again and restart indefinite strike.

HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda said, “SGPC is trying to use pressure tactics to stop us, but we have been functioning legally. The court has stayed the operation of the letter regarding the medical board. A meeting of the executive committee will be held soon in which the matter will be taken up for further action.”

“A five-member committee has been constituted to obtain information about the financial condition, operations and staff position of the hospital. The hospital administration was asked to send the bill details so that the salary of the staff for June can be deposited, but it was not sent,” added Jhinda.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Miri Piri Trust Sukhminder Singh, said, “The trust will hold a meeting soon in which the CEO of the institute will present a report regarding the functioning of the institute, loss suffered, pending salaries, budget requirement, construction work of the buildings and pending projects. After a detailed discussion, the trust will take further action.”