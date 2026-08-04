Miri Piri Trust to meet over salary crisis; administrative, financial issues at institute

Amid the ongoing dispute over the management and salaries of staff at Miri Piri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Miri Piri Trust has called a meeting to discuss the future of the institute, along with administrative and financial issues.

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The trustees and management are likely to meet on Wednesday.

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In a relief to Class-IV employees, one month’s salary for 107 employees was released on Tuesday. There are over 360 employees at Miri Piri Hospital. Earlier, the employees had threatened to resume their indefinite strike from August 5. However, after the release of one month’s salary, they have postponed the strike for three days. The employees have urged SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, who is also the chairman of the trust, to clear four months of pending salaries at the earliest.

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HSGMC member Gurtej Singh said, “Over 360 employees have been struggling to get their pending dues. Their families are facing severe financial hardship. This is not merely an issue concerning employees; it is a matter affecting the dignity of the Sikh community and the future of an important Sikh institution.”

The CEO of Miri Piri Institute, Dr Sandeep Inder Singh Cheema, said, “All administrative issues, including staff salaries, staff strength and the financial position of the institute, will be discussed in the meeting. Besides this, the report on other projects, including under-construction buildings of the hospital and college, will be presented before the trust.”

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Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) president Jagdish Singh Jhinda said, “SGPC should clear the salaries of all employees for April and May, while HSGMC will clear the salaries for June and July. We urge SGPC to hand over the institute to HSGMC for smooth operations. It should play the role of an elder and help and guide us in management instead of creating hurdles.” He added that a meeting of all 49 members of the Haryana committee has also been called on August 8 to discuss issues related to the institute and seek suggestions.

Meanwhile, Miri Piri Trust Secretary Sukhminder Singh said, “The issue is not just about employees’ salaries. The institute requires a huge budget for the smooth operation of labs, pharmacy, hospital machines and other projects. The institute has suffered huge losses over the last three months, and all issues will be discussed in the trust meeting. A number of doctors and other staff members have left, due to which OPDs have been affected.”

“HSGMC leaders have been treating it like a political issue instead of understanding its sensitivity. All budgetary requirements of the institute will be discussed in the meeting, priorities will be set, and the final decision regarding release of funds will be taken accordingly,” he said.