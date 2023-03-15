Mirzapur STP ready, but yet to be linked with city's sewerage

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 14

Although the work on the sewage treatment plant (STP) at Mirzapur village here has almost been completed, it is yet to be linked with city’s sewerage. The pipeline connecting the STP and the sewerage will be laid on the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Forest Department’s land, which hasn’t issued the no-objection certificate (NOC) for it.

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Faridabad, in a reply to an RTI application, said the work on the project had been suspended due the non-issuance of the NOC. The MC has to lay a 5-km pipeline from Kheri Pul to Mirzapur village along the Agra Canal, which is owned by the UP Government.

Officials claimed that the MC had got the approval of the UP Irrigation Department. But to remove trees and shrubs along the canal, the Forest Department’s approval is needed. About 527 trees and other plants will be axed. A fee of Rs 5 crore has already been deposited for this work, they said.

The project, which was estimated to cost Rs 219 crore, was launched under the Central Government’s AMRUT scheme in 2018 and was scheduled to be completed by March 2021. The plant will serve Sectors 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, part 17, 18, 19, Ballabgarh and the district jail complex. It is among the two prominent STPs being built by the civic body to treat the city’s sewage.

An official said hundreds of 1,800-mm diameter pipes made of reinforced cement concrete (RCC) were procured more than three years ago. “These pipes are lying unused as any work taken up on the land requires prior sanction of the department concerned. We have filed several reminders regarding the issue, but to no avail. The Municipal Commissioner has now written a letter to the UP Government to pursue the matter,” he said.