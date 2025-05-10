DT
Home / Haryana / Miscreant held after exchange of fire

Miscreant held after exchange of fire

The DSP informed that as per the preliminary investigation, the miscreant was involved in a recent firing incident in Naraingarh
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 09:23 PM May 10, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
A team of CIA-1 unit of Ambala Police has nabbed a miscreant after exchange of fire on Saturday.

The miscreant was identified as Ankush, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

He has suffered a bullet injury in his leg and was taken to Civil Hospital for treatment.

DSP Naraingarh Suraj Chawla said that following a tip-off that a suspected man with weapon was roaming on a two-wheeler in the area, the CIA-1 unit started a search. After spotting the miscreant, the team started chasing him and asked him to stop. Instead of stopping, the miscreant opened fire at the police vehicle and in response the CIA-1 unit also opened fire and the miscreant suffered a bullet injury in his leg. He was nabbed near Shahpur area.

The DSP informed that as per the preliminary investigation, the miscreant was involved in a recent firing incident in Naraingarh.

