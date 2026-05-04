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Home / Haryana / Miscreant nabbed after exchange of fire in Ladwa

Miscreant nabbed after exchange of fire in Ladwa

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 09:17 AM May 04, 2026 IST
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Arjun at a hospital in Kurukshetra.
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The CIA-1 unit of the Kurukshetra police has nabbed a miscreant after a brief exchange of fire in Ladwa on Saturday night.

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The accused has been identified as Arjun, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Arjun along with his accomplice had opened several rounds of fire at a house of a Ladwa-based businessman last month.

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While Arjun suffered bullet injuries in retaliation, a bullet also hit the bulletproof jacket of a policeman. A total of seven rounds were fired from both sides.

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Ladwa Deputy Superintendent of Police Nirmal Singh said, “A team of the CIA-1 unit received an input regarding the presence of a suspect, who was involved in a recent firing incident in Ladwa, near the Badarpur canal. After spotting the team, the accused opened fire at the CIA-1 team. One bullet hit the body protector of one of the policemen. In response, the police opened fire and Arjun suffered bullet injuries.”

CIA-1 in-charge Prateek Kumar said, “Two miscreants had opened fire at a house in Ladwa last month. Based on the information received, our team tried to round up the accused. After the accused opened fire, the police team retaliated and Arjun suffered bullet injuries on both legs. He is undergoing treatment. The team has recovered a two-wheeler without number plate, a country-made pistol and some rounds from

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his possession.”

On April 15, the accused had reportedly fired multiple shots at the residence of Rajnish Bansal, who is a chairman of an educational institution.

Earlier, the Kurukshetra police had arrested Vishal Kumar and Arunveer Singh of Punjab for providing a two-wheeler and a weapon to the accused.

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