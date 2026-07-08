Miscreant shot in leg in bid to flee from police custody in Kurukshetra

A miscreant suffered a bullet injury to his leg when he tried to escape from police custody in Kurukshetra late on Monday evening.

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The miscreant was identified as Vishal, alias Vicky, a resident of Sodhi village in Kurukshetra. He was arrested in connection with the Gandhi Nagar firing incident, in which two people suffered bullet injuries last month. He had allegedly supplied weapons to the accused.

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According to the information, the CIA-2 unit of the Kurukshetra police had arrested Vicky and, after obtaining his remand from the court, took him to his house to recover the weapons. While returning, as they reached near Umri village, Vicky allegedly told the policemen that he wanted to answer the call of nature. Meanwhile, he bit the hand of a policeman in an attempt to flee.

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CIA-2 in-charge Mandeep Singh said, “Vicky was arrested from Punjab in connection with the firing incident, and the court had granted a four-day police remand. There were more than 20 cases against him. During the remand, he confessed to providing the weapons and also informed the police that he still had some weapons and live cartridges at his home. He was taken to his house for the recovery, during which two country-made pistols, four magazines and 20 live cartridges were recovered.”

“While returning, Vicky told the police team that he wanted to answer the call of nature and tried to take advantage of the darkness. He began a scuffle and then tried to flee. He was warned with an aerial fire, but he did not stop. To nab him, another shot was fired and he suffered an injury to his leg. He was taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Civil Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment,” he added.