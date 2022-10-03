Miscreants booked for opening fire in Yamunanagar village

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 2

A case has been registered against unidentified persons for opening fire in Musimbal village here. The case was registered under Sections 285 and 506 of the IPC and various provisions of the Arms Act at the Chhappar police station yesterday.

The assailants fired three bullets on the shutter of Ram Kumar’s closed grocery shop around 10.30 pm on Friday.

A handwritten letter was found at the spot. The letter written in Hindi read: “This time the bullets hit the wall, but if a sarpanch is elected in this village, these will hit the forehead.” Sources say it seems to be a case of rivalry related to the panchayat elections. The police are investigating the case.

