Miscreants booked for opening fire in Yamunanagar village

Yamunanagar, October 2
A case has been registered against unidentified persons for opening fire in Musimbal village here. The case was registered under Sections 285 and 506 of the IPC and various provisions of the Arms Act at the Chhappar police station yesterday.
The assailants fired three bullets on the shutter of Ram Kumar’s closed grocery shop around 10.30 pm on Friday.
A handwritten letter was found at the spot. The letter written in Hindi read: “This time the bullets hit the wall, but if a sarpanch is elected in this village, these will hit the forehead.” Sources say it seems to be a case of rivalry related to the panchayat elections. The police are investigating the case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive
Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him
The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...