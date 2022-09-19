Panipat: Miscreants flee with Rs 17L

Tribune News Service

Panipat, September 18

A gang of robbers took away an ATM, containing Rs 17.37 lakh, of ICICI Bank on the Panipat-Gohana road in the wee hours on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan, along with police teams, reached the spot to inquire the matter.

The incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed on another building. The police registered a case under Sections 380, 457 of the IPC in this regard.

As per the CCTV footage collected by the police, the incident took place around 3 am. The robbers, who came in a black XUV, entered the ATM booth and sprayed red paint on the CCTV camera installed inside the booth before committing the crime.

After this, they uprooted the ATM with their vehicle and decamped with the money. They downed the shutter after committing the crime.

SP Sawan said five teams, including three CIA units, cyber cell and one of Sector 29, had been constituted to crack the case. The police are investigating the matter.

