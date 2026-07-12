Miscreants open fire at tyre showroom in Yamunanagar, leave threat note

Unidentified miscreants allegedly opened several rounds of fire at a tyre showroom in Rampura colony of Yamunanagar late Saturday night.

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The attackers also pasted a threatening note at the spot referring to an alleged terrorist before fleeing.

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The incident came to light at about 10 am on Sunday when employees arrived at the showroom and found bullet marks on the glass panels and empty cartridge cells scattered on the ground and a handwritten note pasted beneath the main gate.

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The note read, “This is just a trailer. The next bullet will hit your head.”

On receiving information, officials from the police department rushed to the spot and collected the empty cartridge cells and the threat note and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from nearby areas is also being examined to identify the assailants and trace their movements.

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Manoj Kumar, SHO, City police station, Yamunanagar said that preliminary investigation suggested that six rounds of bullets were fired.

He said that the owner of the tyre showroom had never received any extortion demand or threat.