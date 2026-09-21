Miscreants open fire in Gohana on Scorpio car; 4 returnees from court hearing escape unhurt

Panic gripped Gohana city after some miscreants in two vehicles gheraoed a Scorpio car and opened fire in broad daylight near Kharkhoda turn on Monday. Four persons were sitting in the car and were returning after attending a court hearing. All four had a narrow escape as the vehicle was bulletproof.

The miscreants managed to flee from the spot after firing nine rounds at the Scorpio. Prima facie, the incident is stated to be linked to a land dispute over 10-12 acres between two parties.

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On receiving information, police officials along with teams reached the spot to inquire into the incident.

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Ravinder of Barota village said that he, along with Rishi of Pugthala and two others, was on his way to his village after attending a court hearing regarding a land dispute case.

As they reached Kharkhoda turn near Barota village on Sonepat Road, some miscreants in two vehicles stopped them by positioning their vehicles in front of their Scorpio and opened fire at them.

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The accused fired around 9-10 rounds, but as their Scorpio was bulletproof, they were saved. After firing, the assailants fled from the spot in their vehicles. It is alleged that the miscreants were in a Fortuner and a Thar.

Ravinder said he has had a feud with the opposite party for a long time. As per available information, a total of 10-12 acres of land owned by his aunt (Mosi) near the Barota village bypass, with a market value of over Rs 100 crore, is under dispute. The accused allegedly prepared forged documents of the land in their name and sold it. The matter is pending before the court and he was returning after attending a hearing in the same case.

Following the incident, DCP Gohana, along with police teams, reached the spot.

The DCP said a case has been registered on the complaint of Ravinder. The assailants fired around nine rounds, but no one sustained injuries as the Scorpio car they were sitting in was bulletproof.

Prima facie, a land dispute appears to be behind the incident, he said. As many as six assailants have been identified, while 10-12 others are still unidentified, he added.

Five teams have been constituted and are continuously conducting raids to nab the accused, the DCP said.