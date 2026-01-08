Miscreants open fire on sweet shop in Samalkha

Three miscreants opened fire at a sweet shop in Samalkha on Tuesday night and demanded Rs 1 crore as extortion from its owner, allegedly in the name of Shilu Dahar. The owner, Manoj Kumar of Old Gur Mandi, sustained injuries when front glass of the shop shattered after being hit by bullets. CCTV footage of the incident, showing three youths firing at the shop, later went viral on social media.

In his complaint to the Samalkha police, Manoj Kumar said he was sitting inside shop when a youth came to buy a sweet box. “Meanwhile, another youth wearing a white jacket entered and handed over a slip to me,” he said. Three youths standing outside then opened fire, he said. “The miscreants fired four to five rounds to kill me, but the glass was strong. It broke and fell on my face,” he said, adding that the attackers fled immediately.

The extortion slip read: “I am Shilu Dahar. I want Rs 1 crore from you. You have two days’ time. If you don’t pay, you will be killed. Go to the police or anywhere else. Only paying money will help.” Following complaint, the police registered a case. Panipat SP Bhupender Singh said the attackers had been identified and would be arrested soon.