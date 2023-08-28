Miscreants paste evacuation posters in Gurugram slum area

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 27

Miscreants tried to create unrest in Sector 69 here today as they pasted evacuation threats in a migrant colony.

The posters, put in name of the VHP, asked the migrants, primarily Muslims, to vacate and leave the place before the yatra on August 28 or “face consequences”. There are around 200 families, mostly migrant workers from West Bengal, residing in the slum located in Sector 69.

The VHP, meanwhile, denied any connection with the posters and demanded action against those trying to defame it.

In the morning today, residents woke up to the posters threatening attacks. The police was immediately called which tore off the posters and deployed security in the area. No accused had been identified, but the police sought help of people to trace the culprits. “The matter has come to our notice and we have ensured the deployment of policemen along with the PCR vans for the safety of the people. We recovered the warning posters from the spot. The matter is under investigation. Those responsible behind this act will be arrested,” said Satish Deshwal, SHO of the Badshahpur police station.

Meanwhile, police detained two senior CHP leaders from Gurugram late evening leading to major uproar in party ranks. The duo was, however, let off after questioning.

