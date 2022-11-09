Miscreants set ablaze tents at dharna site in Khairampur village of Adampur Assembly segment

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 8

Miscreants torched tents and articles at the dharna site in Khairampur village of the Adampur Assembly segment in the district.

The police have registered a case against six persons of the village and started investigation in this regard.

Villagers have been staging a dharna for the past 66 days outside the government school to press for filling the posts of teacher in the school. The dharna is led by the Siksha Bachao, School Bachao Samiti of the village. Villagers alleged that a group of youths, who were dancing to the tunes of a DJ to celebrate the victory of the BJP candidate on Sunday night, reached the dharna site and set the curtains and documents on fire and went away from the place.

Later, the police were informed about the incident. A youth Dinesh lodged a formal complaint with the police. The villagers identified the youths as Chhotu Punia, Inder Bhadu, Manjeet, Rahul, Bharta Punia and Ishwar Chahar. A police team reached the spot and started investigation. A police spokesperson said a case had been registered on Monday under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful gathering), 379 (theft) and 435 (mischief by fire or any explosive substance intending to cause, or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby cause, damage to any property) of the IPC against the identified youths.

Vinod Kumar, a panch of the village, said there were about 120 students in Government Girls High School, but only two teachers were posted here, as some teachers were transferred from the school during the recent transfer drive of teachers. “The dharna has been going on for the past 66 days and continues even after this incident,” he said, adding that they wanted strict action against those who indulged in such mischief.

