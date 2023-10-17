Miscreants target Gohana firm, decamp with Rs 21 lakh

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, October 16

Two miscreants allegedly decamped with Rs 21 lakh from the safe of a logistics company at Krishna Colony along the Sonepat road in Gohana on Monday morning. They also took away the digital video recorder of the CCTV cameras installed there.

The firm is a franchise of Flipkart. Amit, a supervisor at the firm, said he had gone to sleep in the office room on the first floor, while three other employees were segregating goods in the office.

In his complaint, the supervisor said two youths entered the office around 3.45 am. One of the accused uprooted the safe and the DVR of the CCTV cameras and they later fled on a motorcycle.

As per the employees, the cash collected over the past three days (Rs 8.99 lakh on October 13, Rs 6.02 lakh on October 14 and Rs 5.95 lakh on October 15) was kept in the safe due to bank holidays on the weekend.

