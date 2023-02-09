Mishandling of garbage in Faridabad

THE manner in which garbage is transported from the city is not ideal. The vehicles used for the purpose are not covered properly, leading to the scattering of the garbage midway. It has led to pollution and unhygienic conditions in the city. The MC authorities must ensure that the problem is soon addressed. Pratyush Sharma, Faridabad

Overflowing sewage in Hisar

THE overflowing sewage on the Railway road near Jat College has resulted in the accumulation of water on road here. Residents and shopkeepers in the area are facing inconvenience for many days. The local authorities were approached to deal with the situation but nothing has been done so far. Residents must be ensured immediate relief from issues related to the basic amenities. Surender Narang, Hisar

Cleanliness goes for a toss, waste not lifted regularly

THE cleanliness system in the city has completely collapsed. Garbage is not regularly lifted, allowing filthy conditions to prevail. The authorities concerned are not paying any heed to the problem. It is necessary that effective steps are taken at the earliest to offer hygienic surroundings to residents. Shakti Singh, Karnal

