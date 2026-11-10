Mishap victims to get cashless treatment up to Rs 1.5L

The Central Government has launched the Pradhan Mantri Rahat Yojana with the objective of providing timely and quality medical treatment to people injured in road accidents and preventing delays in treatment due to financial constraints. Under the scheme, every eligible road accident victim will be provided cashless treatment up to a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh. This facility will be available for a period of up to seven days from the date of the accident.

A government spokesperson said the PM Rahat Yojana has been launched under the statutory provisions of Section 162 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The primary objective of the scheme is to provide immediate medical assistance to road accident victims and ensure that lack of money does not become an obstacle to the treatment of any injured person.

Regarding the effective implementation of the scheme, the Supreme Court, in its order dated May 26, 2026, in Civil Writ Petition No. 726/2024 (Save Life Foundation and Others versus Union of India and Others), has also issued important directions. The Supreme Court has directed all States and Union Territories to take necessary steps to ensure the full implementation of the PM Rahat Yojana. It has also laid special emphasis on creating awareness among road users and the general public about the cashless treatment facility available under the scheme.

The spokesperson said initial medical assistance at the time of a road accident can prove to be a major relief for accident victims. The scheme will help ensure that injured persons are taken to hospitals in time, receive the necessary treatment and reduce the financial burden on their families.