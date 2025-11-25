DT
Misleading road signs on Sirsa highway confuse travellers

Misleading road signs on Sirsa highway confuse travellers

Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:59 AM Nov 25, 2025 IST
A road sign on state highway-32 displaying incorrect distance.
Several road signs on State Highway 32 in the Dabwali area of Sirsa district are causing confusion for travellers rather than helping them, as village names and distances are incorrectly displayed. Drivers, particularly those visiting from outside the area, are often misled, resulting in longer journeys and frustration.

Locals said many signs display incorrect distances and, in some cases, entirely wrong village names. The problem is exacerbated at night, when drivers can easily get lost and stray several kilometres from their intended route. One notable problems involves signs indicating “Ahamadpur.” A sign at Munnawali bus stand on the Dabwali-Ellenabad road lists Ahamadpur as 14 km away, even though no such village exists in the Dabwali block. The actual Ahamadpur near Sirsa town is roughly 50 kilometres from that location. As a result, many travellers reportedly end up near Kaluana, close to the Rajasthan border, adding around 80 km to their journey.

Villagers said they have repeatedly alerted authorities about the incorrect signs; however, no action has been taken so far, causing daily inconvenience to both local residents and visiting drivers.

JE Harpal Singh of the PWD and B&R department said the errors in village names and distances would be corrected soon to provide relief to travellers.

