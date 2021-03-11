Mismanagement affects AAP rally

Kurukshetra: Scorching heat and mismanagement affected the rally of the Aam Aadmi Party in Kurukshetra. The volunteers of the party, who failed to manage arrangements, were seen arguing with the mediapersons and activists. The AAP activists, who were seen taking shelter under trees, said if the tents were uprooted, the party could have changed the time of the rally.

Mann praised over anti-graft move

Yamunanagar: The action by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann against corruption is gaining praise in Haryana as well. Ever since the Health Minister of Punjab was arrested for corruption charges, people of Haryana are also demanding similar action against corrupt officials in Haryana.

MLA’s stand issue for Opposition

Rohtak: The stance adopted by BJP MP Arvind Sharma against his own party, Chief Minister Manohar Lal and former minister Manish Grover has become an issue for local leaders of the opposition parties for putting the BJP government and its leaders in the dock. After the episode, Congress MLA from Rohtak Bharat Bhushan Batra has become active in raising question marks over the government’s claim of providing corruption-free and development-oriented governance.

Post of Mayor leads to row

Faridabad: The recent announcement of reserving the post of the Mayor of city in the upcoming civic body elections is being seen as a major setback for many aspirants. One of these is the son of an influential leader of the ruling party and is a former Senior Deputy Mayor, who had been vying to get elevated to the seat of the Mayor. While the preparation for fielding him for this post was almost final, the announcement of reserving the post for a woman has come as a block.

Critics attend Hooda’s event

Fatehabad: Congress leaders Capt Ajay Singh Yadav and former MP Shruti Choudhary were seen at the Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh programme of the Congress in Fatehabad. These leaders have been critical of former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda. However, the presence of Capt Yadav, national chairman of the OBC group of the Congress, and Shruti Choudhary, working president of the Haryana Congress, indicated that there had been a churning in the state Congress unit.

Contributed by: Shiv Kumar Sharma, Ravinder Saini, Bijendra Ahlawat, Deepender Deswal and Nitish Sharma