Mismatched data of over 8,000 acres under rabi crops being verified by govt

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 5

After the data of 8,025 acres under rabi crops was found to be mismatched on the ‘Meri fasal Mera Byora (MFMB)’ portal, the authorities concerned are trying to identify the discrepancies in the data in an attempt to eliminate wrong verification of the crops.

The state government has made it mandatory to register the crops on the MFMB portal for the procurement of the produce on the minimum support prices (MSPs) in the grain markets. Thus, it is necessary for the farmers to register their crops on the portal.

According to the data with the Agriculture Department, out of 89,85,431 acres under the rabi crops in the state this season, only 62,59,058 acres were registered on the MFMB portal. The government has now reopened the MFMB portal so that the remaining farmers can also register their crops on the site to ensure smooth procurement of the produce on the MSP.

However, the data needs to be verified using three available data-sets. This ensures that there are no discrepancies and wrong entries on the portal. The MFMB data is the girdawari conducted by the Revenue Department and the satellite imagery through the Haryana Space Applications Centre in Hisar.

The officials of the Agriculture Department said they were scanning the entire data by matching the three data-sets for removing the discrepancies and wrong entries. Sources said it was done to thrash out wrong entries. Some people in the past made wrong entries for committing fraud by selling the produce brought from other states in the name of Haryana farmers.

The officials said the data of 8,025 acres was mismatching, which was being verified by cross-checking the data available at various sources. They said the maximum mismatched area of 4,831 acres was in Fatehabad district, 1,898 acres in Ambala, 352 acres in Panchkula, 331 acres in Faridabad and 323 acres in Kurukshetra, besides some areas in other districts. There is no mismatched area in Gurugram, Hisar, Jhajjar, Kaithal, Karnal, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Sonepat, Yamunanagar and Palwal.

