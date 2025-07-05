Misra nominated nodal officer for Census 2027

The Haryana Government has notified that the next Census of the state’s population will be conducted in 2027. The reference date for the Census has been set as 00:00 hours on March 1, 2027.

The state government has nominated Dr Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner, Revenue & Disaster Management and Consolidation Department, as the nodal officer to oversee all Census 2027-related activities. She will ensure coordination between various departments of the state government, the Census Department, and the Government of India.