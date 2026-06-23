Missing 11-year-old boy found in Haridwar after 9-day police search

In a major success under its ongoing mission to reunite missing persons with their families, the Kaithal police safely traced and recovered an 11-year-old missing boy from Haridwar after nine days of relentless efforts. The successful operation was carried out jointly by the Anti-Narcotic Cell, CIA-1, and the Missing Cell under the guidance of Superintendent of Police (SP) Manpreet Singh Sudan.

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Giving details of the case, DSP Sushil Prakash said that a resident of Karnal road, Kaithal, had reported that his 11-year-old son had gone to purchase groceries from a shop in Subhash Nagar around 11:30 am on June 12, but did not return home. Despite extensive efforts by the family to locate the child, no clue about his whereabouts could be found.

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Acting on the complaint, a case was registered at Civil Lines Police Station, Kaithal, and an investigation was launched immediately.

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SP Manpreet Singh Sudan constituted a special joint team comprising CIA-1, the Anti-Narcotic Cell, and the Missing Cell to trace the child.

The search comprising CIA-1 in-charge SI Jaswant, ASI Pradeep Kumar, Anti-Narcotic Cell In-charge SI Pradeep Kumar, and Missing Cell In-charge PSI Sumit, SI Ishwar Singh worked relentlessly using both technical and intelligence inputs.

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During the investigation, police personnel examined footage from hundreds of CCTV cameras and conducted searches at various railway stations, bus stands, and other possible locations. The team also carried out a detailed analysis of the child's potential travel routes.

After nine days of day-and-night efforts, the police received crucial leads pointing towards Haridwar. Acting swiftly, the team reached there and successfully traced the missing boy near Har Ki Pauri. The child was found safe and was subsequently handed over to his family after completing all necessary legal formalities. The boy’s family expressed relief and gratitude towards the Kaithal police for their dedication and timely action.

DSP Prakash appealed to the public to immediately inform the nearest police station, dial 112, or the police helpline if any child goes missing or is found under suspicious circumstances, so that prompt action can be taken.