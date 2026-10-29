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Home / Haryana / Missing 2-year-old boy's body found in village pond in Kaithal

Missing 2-year-old boy's body found in village pond in Kaithal

Divers retrieve body after overnight search; police await post-mortem report to establish cause of death

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 04:58 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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The body of two-year-old Ekansh, who went missing under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday afternoon, was recovered from a village pond in Singhra village of Kaithal district on Thursday.

A team of divers retrieved the body after a search operation that continued through the night and into Thursday.

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According to the police, the family reported the child missing on Wednesday evening, following which police teams were formed to launch a search operation in the area. A team of sniffer dogs was also deployed, but the child could not be traced during the initial search.

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The family suspected that Ekansh might have accidentally fallen into a pond near their house.

DSP (Headquarters) Sandeep Kumar said the body had been sent for post-mortem examination and a board of doctors had been constituted for the procedure.

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“The family suspected he might have fallen in the pond, so we launched a search operation. Divers were also engaged to search the pond. We are investigating all the angles,” he said, adding that the actual cause of death would be established only after the post-mortem report.

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