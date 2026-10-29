Missing 2-yr-old’s body found in Haryana village pond

The body of two-year-old Ekansh, who went missing under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday afternoon, was recovered from a pond in Singhra village on Thursday afternoon. A team of divers retrieved the body after a search operation that continued through the night and into Thursday.

According to the police, the family reported the child missing on Wednesday evening, following which police teams were formed to search the area. A team of sniffer dogs was also deployed, but the child could not be traced during the initial search.

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The family suspected that Ekansh might have accidentally fallen into a pond near their house. Diver Pargat Singh was subsequently called in to search the pond, where the divers recovered the child’s body on Thursday afternoon.

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DSP (headquarters) Sandeep Kumar said the body had been sent for a post-mortem examination and a medical board had been constituted to conduct the procedure. “The family suspected he might have fallen into the pond, so we launched a search operation there as well. Divers were also engaged to search the pond. We are investigating all angles,” he said, adding that the exact cause of death would be established only after the post-mortem report.

Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death is under way. The incident has plunged the family into grief, with Ekansh’s relatives inconsolable. Residents have been visiting the family to offer their condolences and support during this difficult time.