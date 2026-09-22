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Home / Haryana / Missing after marital argument, Panchkula woman traced within 24 hours

Missing after marital argument, Panchkula woman traced within 24 hours

Police team traced the 32-year-old to a friend’s house in Mohali district

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:12 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Panchkula Police traced a 32-year-old woman within 24 hours of her going missing from the Chandimandir area and safely reunited her with her family.

According to police, the woman left home without informing anyone after an argument with her husband over a personal matter. When the family could not locate her despite searching, they reported the matter to Sector-25 Police Post on September 21. A team led by Post In-charge Ramu Swami began the search immediately.

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How she was traced

DCP Aditi Singh said the team searched through multiple sources and found that the woman had gone to a friend’s house in Mohali district, Punjab. She was traced safely and, after completing necessary formalities, handed over to her family, who thanked Panchkula Police for the prompt action.

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Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said time was critical in every missing-person case and that such cases were taken up on priority. He appealed to the public to report any family member leaving home without information and remaining unreachable to the nearest police station or post immediately, and to provide a recent photograph, mobile number, clothing details and other identification information to help police trace the person quickly.

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