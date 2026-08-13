Missing for 3 days, woman’s body found in Dhankot Canal

The decomposed body of a woman who had been missing for the past three days was recovered under suspicious circumstances from the Dhankot Canal on Thursday.

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The deceased was identified as Monam, 29, a resident of Devilal Colony.

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According to police, passersby near the canal spotted the woman's body in the water on Thursday morning and immediately alerted the authorities.

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A police team reached the spot and, with the help of divers, retrieved the body from the canal.

Following the recovery, police initiated efforts to establish the woman's identity and identified her as Monam, a resident of Devilal Colony.

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Police said Monam had married in 2022. About eight months ago, while the couple was living in Rajiv Nagar, her husband died after accidentally falling from the roof, according to her family.

Family members said Monam suddenly left home without informing anyone at around 2 pm on August 10. When she did not return for several hours, the family searched for her among relatives and in nearby areas but could not trace her.

They subsequently lodged a missing person complaint at the New Colony police station. Police registered an FIR on Wednesday and began searching for her. Her death was reported the following morning after her body was found in the canal.

“The body sent to mortuary for a post-mortem examination. It will only be possible to determine whether the woman committed suicide by jumping into the canal or if there is another suspicious reason behind the incident once the post-mortem report is received,” said a senior police officer.