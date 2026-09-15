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Home / Haryana / Missing for 5 days, mason found alive in sewer tank in Fatehabad

Missing for 5 days, mason found alive in sewer tank in Fatehabad

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Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:20 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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A mason who had been missing for five days was found alive inside a nearly 20-foot-deep unused sewer tank at the Dharsool grain market in Fatehabad district on Monday morning.

Geliram, a resident of Dharsool Kalan village, was found lying in 2-3 feet of dirty water at the bottom of the tank. He had apparently survived without food or water for five days.

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The discovery brought relief to his family and villagers, who had been searching for him in nearby canals and irrigation channels for the past two days.

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According to villagers, a man out for his morning walk near the grain market heard groaning sounds coming from the abandoned tank. On looking inside, he spotted Geliram in a distressed condition and alerted his family and other villagers.

The villagers rushed to the spot and, after considerable effort, managed to pull him out of the tank.

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Geliram was in a severely weakened condition. His prolonged exposure to the dirty water had caused the skin on his hands and feet to peel and deteriorate.

He was initially taken to a hospital and later referred to Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha, where he is undergoing treatment.

The family said Geliram had been mentally distressed for some time and had suddenly gone missing from home five days ago. They feared that he might have fallen into a canal or minor irrigation channel.

The family’s fears were finally allayed on Monday when he was found alive in the abandoned sewer tank.

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