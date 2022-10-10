Missing girl’s body found, 1 arrested

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, October 9

The half-burnt body of a seven-year-old girl, who went missing on Saturday, was found on the outskirts of her Kurar village in Kaithal on Sunday after a marathon search operation by the police and local residents.

Residents demanded stringent action against the guilty. They claimed that the police had accessed a video, showing a youth of the village taking her towards a stadium on Saturday afternoon. They alleged that the youth was a drug addict and they suspected his and others’ involvement in the incident.

They said it was suspected that she was murdered after sexual assault. The police will get a post-mortem examination done. The girl’s father is a labourer and she was the eldest among his four children.

Later in the evening, the police arrested the accused, who has been identified as Pawan. “We have arrested Pawan, who has confessed that he murdered her after raping her. He was seen taking the girl with him in a CCTV footage,” said Maqsood Ahmed, Superintendent of Police (SP).

She had gone missing around 10 am on Saturday while she was playing outside her home.

Her family members searched for her till evening, but failed to find her. They informed some other villagers, who further approached the police. Police officials camped in the village and sealed all entry points before launching a search operation.

The accused is 19 years old and he has been booked under Sections 376 (B), 376 (A), 302, 201 of the IPC and 6 of POCSO Act, the SP said, adding that he would be produced in a court on Monday.