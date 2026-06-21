Days after the Sirsa opium controversy triggered action against several police personnel, another major scandal has rocked Haryana Police. The entire staff of Fatehabad Sadar police station has been transferred and its SHO booked after 160 cases of seized liquor allegedly vanished from the station's 'malkhana' (storehouse).

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The unprecedented action came after an inquiry found a huge mismatch between official records and the liquor stock kept in police custody. A total of 49 personnel, including the SHO, have been removed from the police station, making it one of the biggest administrative shake-ups in recent years in the district.

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The case first reached the DGP's office through a complaint and was later forwarded to Fatehabad SP Nikita Khattar. ASP Divyanshi Singla was assigned to investigate the matter. During a physical verification of the malkhana, she found that 160 liquor cases recorded in official documents were missing.

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Based on the inquiry report, the SP ordered immediate action. Sadar SHO Inspector Prahlad Singh was booked under Sections 256 and 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sent to the police lines. Simultaneously, the entire police station staff was reshuffled. Those transferred include seven sub-inspectors, three assistant sub-inspectors, 11 head constables, 16 constables, nine SPOs and three HKRN employees.

Preliminary findings suggest that court permission had been obtained last month to destroy the seized liquor. However, investigators suspect that while the stock was shown as destroyed on paper, a part of it may have been diverted or illegally disposed of. The probe will determine whether the liquor was sold and who may have been involved.

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The missing liquor was part of a consignment of 950 cases of English liquor seized from a truck near Ayalki village on March 1, 2024. The truck was allegedly transporting the liquor from Punjab to Gujarat. The consignment was deposited in the police station's malkhana after the arrest of the driver.

In an ironic twist, Inspector Prahlad Singh had been honoured by the district police just last week for his performance. Within days, he found himself at the centre of a criminal case.

The SP has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by DSP Jagdish Kajla to investigate the disappearance of the liquor. Officials said the SIT will examine possible collusion, fix accountability and identify all those involved in the alleged tampering of seized property.