Missing man found buried in fields, cousin arrested

Tribune Newqs Service

Kurukshetra, February 15

The body of Roshan Lal (32), who went missing on February 4, was found buried in agricultural fields of his cousin at Samaspur village on Wednesday. The CIA-2 unit of Kurukshetra has arrested Roshan’s cousin, Rahul, in connection with the murder. A missing complaint was registered on February 5 on the basis of information provided by Krishan Kumar, younger brother of the deceased.

Krishan stated in his complaint that Roshan Lal used to work at a banquet and didn’t come home after his duty on February 4. His mobile phone was also switched off.

As per information, the case was handed over to CIA-II unit. During investigation, Roshan’s cousin was arrested. Rahul confessed to killing Roshan and burying his body in his fields. Illicit relations between Rahul and the wife of the deceased are suspected to be the reason behind the murder. There were injury marks on the head of the deceased. The body has been shifted to the LNJP Hospital for the post-mortem examination.

The CIA-2 in-charge, Prateek Kumar, said, “During investigation, Rahul was arrested. Roshan’s body has been recovered from Rahul’s agricultural fields. Further investigation is on.”