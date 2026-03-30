Missing paddy from Kurukshetra rice mills indicates significant discrepancies

The detection of embezzlement of government paddy worth around Rs 17 crore from two rice mills in Kurukshetra during the physical verification has revealed a significant discrepancy between the recorded and actual paddy purchased from the grain markets.

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The registration of two separate FIRs has given strong support to the demands of an investigation into the alleged paddy scam through a central agency, being raised by the farmers’ unions.

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While the first case was registered on March 17, against a rice miller in Pehowa after a paddy stock worth around Rs 5.80 crore was found missing at Chaudhary rice mill, the second FIR was registered on March 28 against the millers and suretics of Jagdamba rice mill in Ismailabad after paddy stock of Rs 11.11 crore and gunny bags worth Rs 14.24 lakh were found missing.

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Paddy stocks are allotted by the government procurement agencies to the rice millers for custom milling, and then the rice is delivered by the millers to the government.

The shortage of over 63,210 quintals of paddy stock from two mills, has raised many questions over the entire procurement and allotment process, and the farmer unions term it to be just a tip of the iceberg.

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Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) spokesperson Rakesh Bains said, “We have been raising the demand for a CBI inquiry from the very beginning. Even during the procurement process, we had highlighted various irregularities. The farmers had apprised the government about the fake gate passes being issued and trucks loaded with rice meant for PDS heading towards rice mills were also caught but no action was taken then. Now the FIRs are being registered and it clearly indicates that the farmer unions were right.”

“On the Meri Fasal Mera Byora Portal, over 4.83 lakh farmers had registered 28,80,192 acres but the total verified area was 30,16,285 acres. The area under other crops and the illegal colonies were shown under the paddy crop, and the stocks brought from other states were adjusted against bogus procurement. It is a big nexus and a high-level probe is required. Merely taking action against low-ranking officials and FIRs against millers will not address the real problem. The union will take up the issue with the Haryana Chief Minister at a meeting scheduled to be held on April 2 in Chandigarh,” he added.

Besides, the two FIRs registered for the kharif season 2025-26, another FIR has been registered against a rice miller in Pehowa for not delivering the complete rice stock against the paddy delivered in Kharif season 2024-25.

As per the FIR, the Food and Civil Supplies Department had allotted over 67,065 quintal of paddy to the Guru Nanak Agro Foods for custom milling. As per the norms, around 44,934 quintal rice was to be delivered but only 26,307 quintal rice was delivered. The miller caused a loss of over Rs 8.26 crore to the department.

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Pehowa) spokesperson Prince Waraich said, “The large-scale irregularities in the procurement process have started coming to light and if the administration conducts fair physical verifications, more FIRs will be registered in the coming days. Recently, audio clips had gone viral in which the rice miller could be heard asking the other millers to deposit Rs 15,000 per rice mill for physical verification. It suggests that the millers have been collecting money to get the report of PV in their favour.”

“It has been decided that the union will hold a two-hour protest in Pehowa on Monday, and submit a memorandum with the request for a forensic investigation of the audio clips. Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner had also directed the Pehowa SDM to investigate the matter and present the factual report. We will also submit the evidence we have collected against the millers and the officials, as such a scam can’t take place without the involvement of the officials,” he added.

Jewel Singla, Chairman, Haryana Rice Millers and Dealers Association, said, “The paddy stocks belong to the government, and it can check the stock anytime. The majority of the millers have been working as per the norms and delivering the rice to the government. If any rice miller has done something wrong, the government should take appropriate action, and the association will not interfere.”

DC Vishram Kumar Meena said, “The government agencies have been conducting physical verifications, and FIRs are being registered accordingly. The Pehowa SDM is yet to submit his report, and appropriate action will be taken on the basis of the findings.”