Missing persons: SOP in place for investigation in such cases

Anil Vij Home Minister. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 12

Home Minister Anil Vij has said the state government has prepared a standard operating procedure (SOP) for probe into the cases related to missing persons.

Under the SOP, if the missing children were not traced by the district police in four months, the state crime branch would take up those cases and expedite the proceedings to locate them, he added.

39,830 rescued in 3 years

  • Total 39,830 missing children and persons, including those trafficked for the purpose of prostitution, domestic work and begging, have been rescued in 2020, 2021 and till October 31, 2022
  • The anti-human trafficking units have traced 650 missing men and 884 women aged above 18 years, 836 boys and 651 girls below 18 years over the past three years
  • Similarly, 2,653 boys and 1,256 girls involved in begging and 4,144 boys and 279 girls working as child labourers were rescued during the same period

Vij directed the police officers concerned to launch a special drive to fill the integrated investigation form through the crime and criminal tracking network system (CCTNS) for missing persons tracked by the Police Department and the Child Welfare Committees so as to match the data with that filled in the forms for missing persons. The matched data would assist in locating the missing persons and children, and reuniting them with their families, he added. Vij said a total of 39,830 missing children and persons, including those trafficked for the purpose of prostitution, domestic work and begging, had been rescued from 2020 to October 31 this year.

They include 11,353 missing children and persons rescued by the anti-human trafficking units and 28,477 by the district police.

The anti-human trafficking units have also traced 650 missing men and 884 women aged above 18 years, 836 boys and 651 girls below 18 years over the past three years. Similarly, 2,653 boys and 1,256 girls involved in begging and 4,144 boys and 279 girls working as child labourers were rescued during the same time period.

He further said that human trafficking was an evil for any society. Warning people involved in such heinous practice, Vij said they should either leave that work or the state. “No one involved in such cases will be spared,” he added.

To tackle this problem, 22 anti-human trafficking units were functional in the state under the supervision of the state crime branch stationed at Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Madhuban, Sonepat, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Hisar, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Jind, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Mewat, Rewari, Narnaul and Jhajjar, the minister added.

