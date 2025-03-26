Missing physiotherapist’s body recovered from Charkhi Dadri; two held

The local police have recovered the body of Jagdeep, a physiotherapist at Baba Mastnath University in Rohtak, from a seven-foot-deep pit in Paitawas village in Charkhi Dadri district on Tuesday.

Jagdeep, a resident of Rohtak, had been missing under mysterious circumstances since December last year.

Rohtak ASP YVR Shashi Shekhar said that the police acted on a tip-off regarding the murder of a Rohtak youth, leading to an investigation that linked Jagdeep’s disappearance to the crime. Reviewing missing persons reports, the CIA-1 staff launched an investigation and arrested two suspects, Hardeep and Dharampal, both from Paitawas Kalan, on March 24. The suspects led the police to the burial site. Following this, sections of murder, kidnapping, and causing injury were added to the FIR.

Jagdeep’s family had reported him missing on February 3. A post-mortem was conducted by a board of doctors at PGIMS Rohtak on March 25.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt for the remaining prime suspects, Rajkaran and Amit.

“The investigation revealed that Jagdeep had been living at Kamala’s house in Janta Colony for three years. Kamala’s daughter was married to Rajkaran, who grew suspicious of her friendship with Jagdeep. Enraged, Rajkaran, along with Dharampal and Pradeep, allegedly kidnapped Jagdeep from Rohtak on December 24. They reportedly beat him in their vehicle before taking him to Paitawas village, where a pit had already been dug. Jagdeep was then thrown into the pit and buried,” said the ASP.

He informed that Rajkaran works in the agriculture sector and drives a pick-up vehicle.

“The arrested suspects, Hardeep and Dharampal, are in police custody for further questioning as efforts continue to arrest Rajkaran and Amit,” the ASP added.