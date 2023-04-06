Missing woman’s skeleton found after nine months, husband held

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 5

The Bhiwani police claimed to have solved the murder case of a woman who went missing nine months ago from a village in Ganaur town of the district and arrested her husband.

During investigation, it was revealed that the accused —identified as Sunil, alias Shilla, of Gumar village — had called the woman from Canada, married her and then murdered her.

Monika victim

Following the disclosure by the accused, the police recovered the skeleton of the victim — identified as Monika (22) of Baland village in Rohtak district — from a farmhouse on the Garhi Jhajhara road in Ganaur.

As per the information, the victim was living with her maternal aunt Roshni in Gumar village of Ganaur when she came in contact with the accused. The parents of the victim sent her to Canada for studies in January 2022, but Sunil called her back.

When Monika returned, her aunt lodged a kidnapping case against Sunil at

the Ganaur police station. But her parents requested to shift the investigation to Rohtak, following which the case was handed over to the CIA-2.

Inspector Ravinder Kumar, in-charge, CIA-2, Bhiwani, said the accused was arrested from Muzaffarnagar on April 2. He was produced in a court, which sent him to eight-day police remand.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused was already married. He called Monika from Canada and sent her back in February. Later, he called her back again and got married to her in Ghaziabad and then registered the marriage at a court there in May, Kumar said.

He kept her in a rented house at Samalkha for over two months. On June 15, he accidently got a bullet injury from his licensed weapon and later submitted it at a police station. However, he had an illegal weapon with which he murdered Monika. He shot two bullets in her head on June 29 and then buried her body in a farmhouse on the Garhi Jhajhara road, the Inspector added.

The autopsy of the mortal remains of the victim was done today and a bullet was recovered, Kumar said.

Besides, the DNA samples of the victim’s skeleton and her mother had been taken and would be sent to the forensic laboratory, the Inspector said. Further probe into the matter was underway, he added.