‘Mission Merit’ to be strengthened, says Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 9

CM Manohar Lal Khattar has said providing new employment opportunities to the state’s youth through job fairs is a testament to the government’s commitment. “This year, 200 job fairs will be organised,” he said.

Under the “CM ki Vishesh Charcha’ programme”, the CM today interacted with the youth who got employment in job fairs, through an audio conference.

He said since January 2019, 1,450 job fairs had been organised, and employment assistance had been provided to 31,217 youths. The CM said self-reliance and self-respect were two important pillars for the uplift and welfare of youth.

“Till now, 1.14 lakh government jobs have been provided (since the BJP came to power) and 56,000 more jobs will be provided. Efforts will be made to ensure employment to 2 lakh youth,” he said, adding that the government ensured “Mission Merit” to provide jobs purely on the basis of merit.

“Apart from this, benefits have also been provided under various schemes to establish employment and self-employment options in the private sector,” he said.

Provision had been made for a single registration facility and common eligibility test for competitive examination to save the youth from multiple applications and fees, he said.

Under Chief Minister Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, youth from families with an annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh had been ensured employment through the Haryana Rozgar Kaushal Nigam on the basis of merit.

He said jobs in the government sector were limited. In such a situation, it was not possible to provide jobs to all youth. “Therefore, the government has taken the initiative to empower the youth by providing them skill training and quality education so that they become job providers, instead of job seekers,” he added.

