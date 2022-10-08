Misuse of rainwater harvesting pits

SEVERAL pits were dug in the city for harvesting rainwater, but the Public Health Department is draining accumulated sewage water into them. With this practice, the purpose of rainwater harvesting has been defeated and groundwater is being contaminated, making it unfit for human consumption. The authorities concerned must look into the matter and understand the seriousness of the situation in hand. —Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Stray dogs trouble residents

THERE has not been even a brief respite from stray dog menace in the city. The situation is such that children and women are now afraid to step out of their houses. The dogs have started attacking in packs. They run towards the passing vehicles and continuously bark. Even during the night, they growl and whine, which makes it difficult for the residents to sleep. The complaints have already been submitted to the local authorities but nothing has been done so far. —Charu Jain, Jagadhri

Illegally modified vehicles have free run in ambala

THE city roads have been witnessing illegally modified vehicles, including abandoned motorcycles being used to transport goods and passengers. Owners of these unregistered vehicles drive recklessly and pose a threat of road accidents. The traffic police must attend to the problem and find a solution to it at the earliest. —Arun Chaudhary, Ambala

