Mita Vashisth to head entertainment policy governing council

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 12

The Haryana Government has appointed renowned film actress Mita Vashisth as the chairperson of the governing council established to oversee the implementation of the Haryana Film and Entertainment Policy. The position of the chairperson has become vacant due to the untimely demise of the actor, director and producer Satish Kaushik.

Vashisth brings a wealth of experience to this prestigious role, having acted in 43 films, numerous television serials, web series, and theatre productions. She has also served as visiting faculty at esteemed institutions such as the National School of Drama (NSD), the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), the National Institute of Design (NID) and the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

In addition, Administrative Secretary of the Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture Department would be co-chairman of the council and the Director-General of Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture Department as the member secretary.

Other members of the governing council included Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department, Administrative Secretary Art and Cultural Affairs Department, Vice-Chancellor, State University of Performing and Visual Art, Rohtak, Media Adviser to Chief Minister and seven non-official nominees of the state government.