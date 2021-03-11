Mixing Cement, loose sand in wheat

Due to the ongoing Russia-Ukaraine war, wheat has become a hot commodity across the world, but the officials of government agencies are hell bent on making it unfit for human consumption. In the grain market, under the supervision of staff, labourers are freely mixing cement, loose sand into the loose mound of wheat, to increase the number of bags and the same wheat will be sold to the FCI at the prevailing MSP.

Kaithal's historical pond a garbage dump

In Kaithal's historical Bidhikyar pond had been turned in to a garbage dump by residents who immerse residue after performing religious rituals in their homes. Some people not caring for ecology and environment are behind this activity and they not only pollute water but also scatter waste material like flowers, pieces of clothes and polythene bags on the spot thus presenting a very ugly sight. The local municipal council is the owner of this pond but seldom cares to punish or fine the erring residents or to ensure cleanliness of this cultural heritage spot situated in the heart of this town. The department concerned should awaken and act. Satish Seth, Kaithal

Garbage piles up at Dasehra Ground in Yamunanagar

Ilive in Dasehra Ground, Model Town, Yamunanagar. Piling of garbage in and around it is a common sight. No sweeper has been allotted to the area. Open drains are also chocked and are cleaned once in six months. With the monsoon around the corner, there is every possibility of an outbreak of epidemic. Stray cattle are adding to the woes. The officials concerned should look into the matter. Rajmohan Singh Bhasin, Yamunanagar

Dangling wires a threat to public, property

This picture narrates the real story of Karnal Smart City. On Friday night this electric poll, overloaded with illegal and unauthorised cables, Internet and telephone wires, got burnt. The real culprit behind this is the power corporation, which never took the matter seriously. Most of these wires are tied without any permission. The city power poles are full of illegal and hanging wires always posing a threat not only to public and property but to the departmental employees too who maintain the power connections as there are huge chances of electricity current leakage. The government must take stern action in the larger interest of public safety and overcome this major problem. Rajesh Sharma, Karnal

