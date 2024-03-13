ML Khattar resigns as MLA of Karnal, says CM Saini will take care of constituency

Chandigarh, March 13
Amid speculation that he may contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Karnal, former Haryana chief minister ML Khattar on Wednesday announced that he was resigning as a member of the state Assembly.
Khattar, who represented the Karnal seat, said newly appointed Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini would take care of the constituency.
The former chief minister made the announcement soon after the Nayab Saini government won the trust vote in the Assembly. Saini replaced Khattar as Haryana's chief minister on Tuesday.
"During the past nine-and-a-half years, I have served as the Leader of the House. I will serve the people of Haryana till my last breath," Khattar said.
