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Home / Haryana / MLA Anand meets CM Saini to push for Karnal’s development

MLA Anand meets CM Saini to push for Karnal’s development

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 08:38 AM Apr 13, 2026 IST
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Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand with CM Nayab Saini in Chandigarh.
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To push Karnal’s development agenda, MLA Jagmohan Anand met Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at the CM’s residence “Sant Kabir Kutir” in Chandigarh recently. The meeting focused on strengthening infrastructure, modernising, civic amenities and ensuring timely execution of pending projects in his Assembly segment Karnal.

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During the discussion, Anand highlighted key public welfare priorities, including road and traffic modernisation, sanitation, drinking water supply, sewerage upgrades, and expansion of education and healthcare facilities.

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He emphasised the need for result-oriented action to transform Karnal into a model constituency. Saini assured that development works in Karnal would be expedited. He reiterated that the government’s mission was not just to draft plans but to implement these transparently and within deadlines, ensuring direct benefits for the citizens.

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“I met the CM to raise some key demands related to public welfare. The CM has assured me that the demands will be fulfilled,” said Anand.

Both leaders Saini and Anand also discussed the progress of Karnal under the leadership of former CM and Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

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Anand expressed confidence that this continuity of leadership would further accelerate Karnal’s growth trajectory.

Karnal MLA also raised projects for transforming Karnal into a smart and well-organised city, attracting industrial investment, creating employment opportunities for the youth, and enhancing digital and citizen services.

Anand expressed optimism that, under the guidance of CM Saini and Union Minister Manohar Lal, Karnal would emerge as a leading constituency in Haryana.

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